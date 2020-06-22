According to Sportsmail’s Craig Hope, the Newcastle United takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could be approved by the English Premier League this week after an increased level of involvement by the UK government.

A formal statement on the decision is said to be close, with the government keen to strengthen ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





They pledged to clamp down on broadcast piracy in the country yesterday following the World Trade Organization’s report that they were behind pirate satellite TV beoutQ, with the Official Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property announcing that it will shut down websites involved in illegal streaming, while the Football Federation has written to the Premier League and accepting it has a responsibility to fight piracy.

The moves could be necessary prerequisites for the Newcastle takeover to go through, and it is expected that will help them finally pass the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test following an 11-week wait.

Magpies fans can’t wait for the new owners to take charge of the St. James’ Park outfit, and here is how some them reacted to Craig Hope’s update on Twitter:

Something embargoed? — Gareth Bowers (@111GWB) June 21, 2020

Wow it must be near! — matthewfletcher (@matthewfletch18) June 21, 2020

Craig I think the Saudi piracy clampdown and assurances to governing bodies is the PL get out of jail card Just a question of when they’ll play it. The clampdown shows how desperate they are to acquire NUFC, suspending hostilities with Qatar in the process — Brian Huddart (@Doomlordster) June 21, 2020

Could this finally be “the week” — DAVEY WENDT (@DANGERUS_DAVEY) June 21, 2020

Its got to be this week ..what day no one knows heres praying 🙏 — Les #GTTO🌹🌹🌹 (@Les_Scott62) June 21, 2020

Oh yesss. I'm off work this week and will sink so many #cans if it happens 😁🍺🙏👍 — craig colledge (@colledge) June 21, 2020

Imminent. — Richy Lamb (@richylamb) June 22, 2020

ITS HAPPENING — 𝔚𝔦𝔩𝔥𝔢𝔩𝔪👨🏼‍🍳🇸🇦 (@KuKluxKrafth) June 21, 2020

Are you saying it's time… #cans — Dan Ewing (@DanewinG91) June 21, 2020

Barring any further revelation(s), this week should spell Mike Ashley’s 13-year reign as Newcastle owner, and the new era is expected to help return the Toons to the pinnacle of English football in the coming years.

The PIF plans to make mega investments across all facets of the club, and it will be interesting to see how things go post-takeover.