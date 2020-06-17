Report: English goalkeeper Dan Rose has left Everton to join Schalke 04

According to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton are set to lose goalkeeper Dan Rose after he agreed a move to join Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

Dan Rose leaves Everton to join Schalke 04. The young goalkeeper has signed as a free agent. He leaves Everton after rejecting a three-year professional contract. First non-German youth goalkeeper at the Club and becomes Schalke first ever English youth player 🔵 #EFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2020

He will be signing with the German outfit as a free agent after rejecting the Toffees’ three-year scholarship contract.

Rose will become the first non-German youth goalkeeper at Schalke and their first-ever Irish youth player.

The 16-year-old was with Everton U18s this term but wasn’t able to make any appearance as he was behind Jack Barrett, Jack McIntyre and Zan-Luk Leban in the pecking order.

Rose apparently didn’t see a quick path to first-team football at Goodison Park, and it will be interesting to see if the move to Germany will turn out well.

Rose helped Everton’s academy team to the Premier League International Finals Tournament at the FA’s St George’s Park three years ago as a 13-year-old, conceding only once during the tournament as they beat Benfica and Arsenal in the group stages and Chelsea in the final.

The Toffees aren’t short of options in the goalkeeping department at youth level, and losing Rose wouldn’t hurt from the look of things.