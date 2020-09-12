Report: Emiliano Martinez on brink of Aston Villa move

Aston Villa are close to securing their third major signing of the summer, with Emiliano Martinez all set to be confirmed as their new player ‘within hours’.

According to reports from The Sun, the Arsenal goalkeeper will head to Birmingham to undergo his medical. And thereafter he will be confirmed as Villa’s next signing.





The 28-year-old has been left out of Arsenal’s matchday squad for today’s 3-0 win over London rivals Fulham in the Premier League opener.

The Guardian reported yesterday that Premier League rivals Brighton have also shown interest in the Argentine goalkeeper, and are looking to challenge Villa for his signature.

However, it seems, he is heading towards Villa Park instead. The report claims that his signing will be announced by Villa later this evening in a £20million deal.

Yes. Emiliano Martinez is having his medical at #avfc this afternoon. Deal worth around £20m agreed with Arsenal. Martinez set to start Premier League opener against Sheff Utd #afc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 12, 2020

The Argentinian has agreed a long-term contract reported to be around £60,000-a-week to join Dean Smith’s side.

Villa already have four senior goalkeepers on their books, but still, the signing of Martinez makes a lot of sense. He was superb for the Gunners since the Project restart and he will be a brilliant addition for the club.

Martinez was looking for regular game time, and despite holding several talks with the Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, he wasn’t given the assurance he was looking for.

Tom Heaton is still recovering from injury. Orjan Nyland was dropped during the restart, Lovre Kalinic was out on loan last season and Jed Steer is a back-up option at best.

Smith has already signed Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins this summer, with the latter joining Villa Park on a club-record transfer deal.