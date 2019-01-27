Report: Eintracht Frankfurt in talks to sign Reece Oxford from West Ham United

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are in talks with West Ham United to secure the services of English youngster Reece Oxford before the January transfer window ends.
Eintracht Frankfurt in talks to sign Reece Oxford from West Ham. Ready to pay £8m for 20–year-old defender. Frankfurt fourth in Bundesliga
— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 27, 2019
The 20-year-old defender has fallen out of favour at the London Stadium outfit and now primarily plays for the under-23’s.
Frankfurt, who are currently fourth in the German top-flight league are said to be willing to pay £8million for Oxford, and having spent part of last season in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach, a return could tempt the youngster.
Despite making his West Ham debut as a 16-year-old in 2015 and going on to make 12 appearances across all competitions that season, Oxford has only played just five more times for the Hammers ever since.
The versatile defender, who can also play in midfield spent the latter half of 2016-17 on loan with Championship outfit Reading, while he spent last season on loan with Monchengladbach, playing seven Bundesliga games.
Oxford was linked with a West Ham exit last summer, with the club keen on selling him for £10million as reported by Sky Sports.
With Frankfurt now ready to land him for something close, the club could allow the English youngster leave permanently in the coming days.