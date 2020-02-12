Report: Egypt has confirmed that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will play at the summer’s Olympics

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Egypt Under-23 manager Shawky Gharib has confirmed that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will join the national team for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.
The Reds winger is set to miss his club’s pre-season preparations and could miss the start of next season if his country advance to the knock-out stages.
Participating teams are able to call upon three over-age players, and the African side have decided to include Salah in their team.
The 2020-21 Premier League season will kick off on the 8th of August, and the Olympic games doesn’t end until the 9th of August.
The Football games have been scheduled to start on 22nd July and end on 8th August, and Egypt will look to go as far as they can.
Salah is most likely to be given at least a week break by Liverpool after the tournament, and that could affect the team’s momentum given how important the forward is to their attack.
With the Africa Cup of Nations moving back to the winter months for 2021 (9 January to 6 February), Salah is also set to be unavailable for Liverpool for at most a month early next year, and he will miss a considerable chunk of the campaign due to international commitments.