Report: Eagles circle as former England star is available for £5.5m

Danny Welbeck might be on the move again, as he increasingly tries to find the form that made him an England international not too long ago.

Less than a year after joining Watford, Welbeck will be looking for his next destination, according to Sky Sports.





The former Arsenal and Manchester United forward looks keen on activating a £5.5 million release clause, as many interested clubs join the queue for his signature.

The 29-year-old was unable to stop Watford from going down to the Championship. He came up with two goals in the period after lockdown. These two goals helped him break the league-duck for Watford after failing to score in his first 13 league games for the club.

Welbeck still has a couple of good years left in him if he manages to stay clear of injuries, which have limited his impact at Watford. Welbeck has made only 26 appearances in the last two Premier League campaigns.

The striker’s injury record will be a potential concern for any club to activate his release clause. West Ham and Everton have been credited with an interest in the player.

However, a figure of £5.5 million is a bargain – if he avoids injuries – for a player who has 16 goals in 42 caps for the England national team.