Report: Dundee willing to sell Glen Kamara to Rangers in January

Glen Kamara will join Glasgow Rangers in the summer of 2019, but Dundee are planning to do a deal with the Ibrox club in January.
The report claims that Dundee are willing to do business with Rangers now, and want to sell the Finland international midfielder for a transfer fee (which would be minimal – still better than getting nothing) this month.
Should such an opportunity arise, Rangers must take it. Kamara is a very good midfielder, and he will make Rangers a much better team for the second half of the season.
With Rangers challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title, they should at least be open to offers, and sign him if the fee need to be paid is minimal.