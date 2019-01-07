Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Dundee willing to sell Glen Kamara to Rangers in January

Report: Dundee willing to sell Glen Kamara to Rangers in January

7 January, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Glen Kamara will join Glasgow Rangers in the summer of 2019, but Dundee are planning to do a deal with the Ibrox club in January.

According to The Scottish Sun, Dundee are ready to sell Kamara to Rangers in the January transfer window.The Gers have already signed a pre-contract agreement with the 23-year-old who will join Steven Gerrard’s side in the summer of 2019. His contract expires at the end of the season, and thereafter, he will join the Ibrox club on a free transfer.

The report claims that Dundee are willing to do business with Rangers now, and want to sell the Finland international midfielder for a transfer fee (which would be minimal – still better than getting nothing) this month.

Should such an opportunity arise, Rangers must take it. Kamara is a very good midfielder, and he will make Rangers a much better team for the second half of the season.

With Rangers challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title, they should at least be open to offers, and sign him if the fee need to be paid is minimal.

Bruno Fernandes would be a gamble signing for Everton
Report: Wolves eye move for Rogerio

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com