Report: Dominic Solanke would welcome the chance to join Rangers

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to bolster his strike department and wants to bring Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke to Ibrox in the January transfer window.
Alfredo Morelos remains the first choice striker for the Gers, but the form of summer signing Kyle Lafferty has been very disappointing. And following the departure of Umar Sadiq, signing a quality striker has become a priority for Rangers.
Solanke would be a superb addition for the side. The 21-year-old is a natural finisher and would add significant depth and quality to the Rangers side.
He has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield and hasn’t even made the bench in the Premier League this season.
According to reports from Liverpool Echo, Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are extremely keen for his signature.
However, the Mirror reports that the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to agee anything until the transfer window opens.
He needs depth in the squad, and if the Reds emerge unscathed from the busy festive schedule, the youngster maybe allowed to move elsewhere to get regular games under his belt.
The report adds that Solanke has been linked with a move to Rangers, and he would “welcome the chance” to get join the Ibrox where he will be offered first team football.