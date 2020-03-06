Report: Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to sign five year Everton deal

According to reports from The Times, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ready to commit his future at Everton by signing a long-term deal.
The report claims that the Toffees are planning to offer him a five-year contract, and an agreement ‘on the deal should be rubber-stamped’ within the next few days.
Earlier this month, Everton defender Mason Holgate penned a new long-term contract at the club, and it seems Calvert-Lewin will follow the same route.
It will serve as a timely boost for the club as the Toffees are pushing hard for a European place with 10 games left to go.
Impressive form
Calvert-Lewin has been in outstanding form for Everton since Ancelotti took over from Marco Silva.
The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in all competitions, including five in his last six Premier League games.
He has scored eight league goals in 10 outings (including goals against Arsenal and Manchester United), and is likely to earn his first England call-up this month.
Calver-Lewin is the future of the club, and securing his long-term future would be Everton’s best business this summer. He deserves a lucrative new contract, and Everton fans will be hoping that the youngster keeps performing at a high level under the Italian boss.