Real Sociedad announce Diego Llorente is joining Leeds United

Real Sociedad have announced on their official Twitter page that Diego Llorente is joining Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish club have announced this evening that they have “reached an agreement in principle” with Premier League outfit Leeds over the transfer of the 27-year-old Spain international central defender.





La Real have also wished the former Real Madrid man the best of luck on his new adventure.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leeds will pay Sociedad a transfer fee of €20 million (£18.39 million) for Llorente.

Thank you for the three years you have been part of our club! Good luck @diego_2llorente!#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/B9tVjptGop — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) September 22, 2020

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: #RealSociedad and @LUFC have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @diego_2llorente. Eskerrik asko, thank you! We wish you the best of luck in this new stage of your career, Diego!#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/hnJvxcXQcN — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) September 22, 2020

Would Diego Llorente be a good signing for Leeds United?

Llorente is a very good central defender who has progressed well during his time at Sociedad.

The Spain international is capable of playing from the back, and he would provide Robin Koch and Liam Cooper with senior competition in defence, as the Whites aim to have a successful season in the Premier League.

Stats

According to WhoScored, the former Madrid centre-back made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga for Sociedad last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 27-year-old made 20 starts and one substitute appearance for La Liga, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.