Report: Diego Costa has been offered to West Ham United

According to beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri, West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker Diego Costa before the end of today’s transfer deadline.

Sportslens View





The 32-year-old has been a free agent since his contract with the La Liga leaders was mutually terminated last December, and his agent has offered him to a couple of clubs across Europe and beyond.

Costa was offered to Manchester City and Arsenal earlier today, but manager Pep Guardiola was not keen on doing a deal while the Gunners are yet to make a move.

West Ham only have Michail Antonio as their primary striker following the departure of Sebastien Haller, and manager David Moyes could be looking to bring one in before 11.00 pm tonight.

The Hammers struggled in front of goal against Liverpool yesterday and could do with a striker in the mould of Costa to give Antonio quality competition and cover.

The Brazil-born hitman bagged 52 goals in 89 Premier League appearances during three seasons at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to two top-flight titles in the process.

West Ham are looking to break into the top six this term following an impressive start to the campaign, and some even believe a top four finish is a realistic target.

However, they will need to land a proven finisher to boost their chances, but whether Costa can rediscover the form from his Chelsea days remains to be seen.

He fits manager David Moyes’ style of play perfectly given his strength and willingness to harry defenders, and taking a punt on a striker looking to prove himself all over again for the remainder of the campaign is a gamble worth taking.