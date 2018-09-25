Report details Newcastle United’s scouting and transfer plans ahead of January window

Newcastle United have started the new Premier League campaign on a very woeful note, drawing two and losing the other four of their opening league fixtures.
The Magpies have scored just four times and conceded eight goals, and are already planning towards the January transfer window, according to The Chronicle.
With their struggles and shortcomings in the final third glaring, Newcastle reportedly want to add quality attackers, that are capable of delivering the goals on a consistent basis in the top-flight, to the squad in January.
Given the club’s lack of funds and low budget, manager Rafa Benitez is being realistic in his pursuit of transfer targets, and the club’s scouts are said to have been concentrating on leagues in Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Eastern European leagues, with the hope of unearthing another gem like Martin Dubravka.
The Slovenian international goalkeeper arrived Newcastle initially on loan from Sparta Prague in January before having his deal made permanent in the summer after an impressive spell.
The Toons boss is set to meet with the club’s managing director Lee Charnley and his recruitment team this week, and scouting plans ahead of the winter transfer will be finalized.
The attacking trio of Yoshinori Muto, Salomon Rondon and Kenedy were added to the squad during summer, but none of them has found the back of the net in the league, and Newcastle surely need to dig deeper in their search for goalscorers in January if they are to prevent relegating at the end of the campaign.