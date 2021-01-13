Report: Dele Alli pushing to leave Tottenham Hotspur this month

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the ‘Here we go’ podcast, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is really pushing to leave the North London club before the end of the January transfer window.

Sportslens View





The England international has fallen out of favour with Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho, starting just one Premier League game so far this term and coming off the bench three times.

He has made just six appearances across all other competitions, and is at the risk of missing out on manager Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championship if his fortunes don’t change in the second half of the season.

Alli’s chances of forcing his way back into Spurs starting line-up are as slim as they come, and it is why the 24-year-old wants to leave this month.

Paris Saint-Germain have returned for his signature after missing out on him in the summer, with their new manager Mauricio Pochettino eyeing a reunion.

Talks haven’t reached an advanced stage as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is not keen on letting the midfield leave, but a deal could be struck in the last days of the winter transfer window should the club express a willingness to listen to offers.

While the Spurs star no doubt loves the club, he can’t afford to continue being a fringe player with his international career on the line.

A move to PSG could help him return to his best and regain his confidence, and it will be interesting to see whether the French giants will keep pushing for a move going forward.

A loan move would be suitable for the three parties involved, and talks can continue in the summer should Pochettino remain keen on holding on to him.