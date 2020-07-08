Report: DeAndre Yedlin to hold showdown talks with Newcastle United

According to CBS Sports, DeAndre Yedlin and his representatives will hold showdown talks with Newcastle United next Monday.

It has been reported that the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back and his representatives with conduct a formal meeting over his future at the club.

The report has claimed that there is a 90% chance that the USA international will leave the Magpies this summer, with the club yet to offer him an extension to his contract that runs out next summer and the player – who earns £30,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com – no longer appearing to be in manager Steve Bruce’s plans.

Clubs in Europe have shown interest in the 26-year-old right-back, adds the report on CBS Sports.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Yedlin has made nine starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 26-year-old former Seattle Sounders right-back made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Magpies, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, the right-back made 31 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Magpies, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.