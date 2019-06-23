Report: Dean Henderson wants £75,000-a-week to sign new Manchester United contract

According to The Sun, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants his £25,000-per-week wages tripled before putting pen to paper for a contract extension.
The 22-year-old, who helped Sheffield United to Premier League promotion at the end of last season during his loan spell, has a year left on his current contract, with another one-year option that can be activated.
Henderson is highly-rated at Old Trafford and has been widely tipped to succeed David De Gea in the long-term.
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already sees him as genuine competition for Jordan Pickford, and he would be hoping to show what he is capable of next term.
Henderson joined United from Carlisle United eight years ago, and has had loan stints at Stockport County, Grimsby and Shrewsbury.
Although he is yet to make his bow for the Red Devils, last season’s EFL golden glove winner is confident he already has what it takes to be a top-flight goalie, and while he has declared himself ready to challenge for the starting berth at the Theatre of Dreams, the England youth international is most likely to spend another season-long loan with the Blades.
United see him as one for the future and both parties are most likely to have a successful negotiation over the terms of a new deal soon.