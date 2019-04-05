Report: David Sullivan told Felipe Anderson he would be allowed to leave if a top-six side bid £75million

According to Bleacher Report, West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has previously told Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson he will be allowed to leave should be a Premier League top-six club come for him with a bid in the region of £75million.
The winger arrived London Stadium from Lazio for £35million last summer, and has already been linked with Real Madrid following an impressive form that has already earned him a recall to the national team.
It is believed that West Ham have now grown increasingly worried that clubs will come after the signature of the ambitious Anderson this summer, and will most likely offer him an improved contract at the end of the season.
The 25-year-old has eight goals and four assists in 31 Premier League appearances for Manuel Pellegrini’s side thus far, and scouts from the top-six and Europe’s top sides continue to run the rule over him.
The Hammers themselves have big plans and want to challenge in the upper half of the league table on a consistent basis going forward, and could convince Anderson to stay for one more season should he express interest to leave this summer.
It remains to be seen if any club will be keen on splashing £75million on the winger, though, but his stocks will surely continue to rise should he keep improving and producing excellent performances consistently, and a West Ham exit is surely on the cards sooner or later.