Report: David Moyes demanding long-term deal if he is to manage Everton or West Ham United

According to The Sun, former Everton and West Ham United manager David Moyes will only return to take charge of one of the clubs if his demands of a long-term deal are met.
Marco Silva and Manuel Pellegrini are under a lot of pressure at Goodison Park and London Stadium respectively, with the Toffees picking up just 14 points in 13 league games so far, while the Hammers have only 13 points.
It remains to be seen which of the embattled managers will be getting sacked first, but both Everton and West Ham have Moyes on their radars, and the former Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland boss is keen on both jobs.
However, he doesn’t want a short-term deal and will demand time to build a successful side, and it will be interesting to see which one of them will guarantee him that.
West Ham let Moyes go after six months despite saving them from relegation 18 months ago, opting not to take up the permanent clause in his contract after his interim deal ran out at the end of the season.
Everton appointed Silva after dispensing with Sam Allardyce who led them to an eighth place finish after taking over from Ronald Koeman, with fans complaining about his style of football.
Moyes isn’t keen on becoming a stop-gap manager who will only be given a short time in charge, and a return to Goodison Park will definitely be tempting after spending 11 seasons with them before moving to Old Trafford.