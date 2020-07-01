David Marshall is open to joining Celtic from Wigan Athletic in the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun.

It has been reported that the 35-year-old goalkeeper would jump at the chance of returning to the Hoops this summer.





The Scotland international goalkeeper – who has played 33 times for his country so far in his career – started his professional club football career at Celtic before moving to Norwich City in 2007 after a loan spell at Carrow Road.

The Scottish Sun has reported that Celtic manager Neil Lennon is considering a move for Marshall following the departure of Craig Gordon this summer.

It has been claimed that although Marshall has one more year left on his current contract at Wigan, the Latics going into administration could see him becoming available for a cut-price transfer fee this summer.

Good signing for Celtic?

Marshall is unlikely to cost too much in transfer fee, and with the former Celtic goalkeeper reportedly open to making the move to Celtic Park this summer, there should not be any obstacle in Lennon bringing him to the club.

The Scotsman may be 35 years of age, but he remains a very capable goalkeeper who also knows all about Celtic.