Report: Danny Rose’s father would love for his son to return to Leeds United this summer

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has been shown the exit door at the North London club, and his father Nigel Rose wants him to return to Leeds United.
The 29-year-old was left out of the team’s pre-season tour of Asia, as he has been allowed to stay back and find a new club.
The England international has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, while he has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona.
However, talkSPORTS and Sky Sports presenter Jim White has revealed that Rose’s dad has spoken to him about the potential of the defender re-signing for Leeds this summer.
“What I can tell you, and it’s quite amusing, I know Nigel Rose, Danny’s dad quite well,” White said (as reported by football.london)
“Tongue-in-cheek he got in touch with me today and said: ‘Jim I’d love for him to go back to Leeds United, the home of the beautiful game’.
“I’m not too sure that’s going to happen Nigel but you tickled me with that this morning.”
Rose left the Yorkshire side in 2007 for Tottenham, and has since established himself as one of the best players in the English top-flight, making the PFA Team of the Year twice – 2015-16 and 2016-17.
He definitely would be a massive addition to manager Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but seeing him return to Leeds at this point looks impossible.
A move might have been possible had the Elland Road outfit secured promotion to the big time at the end of last season.
Nevertheless, Rose returning to Leeds someday cannot be ruled out, but for now, the Spurs star will be looking to join a Champions League side and win silverware having not won one in his professional career.