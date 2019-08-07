Report: Danny Rose set for Tottenham Hotspur stay despite being transfer-listed

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is set to stay at the beyond this summer despite being transfer-listed.
The England international missed the club’s preseason tour of Asia as he was allowed to stay behind in order for him to find a club.
However, despite tentative interests from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Italian heavyweights Juventus, Spurs didn’t receive any bid.
Except a shock late bid comes in between now and tomorrow’s transfer deadline, Rose will remain with Tottenham till at least January or next summer.
The 29-year-old still has two years left on his current contract, but it doesn’t seem a contract extension is on the cards with Spurs keen on selling.
The North Londoners value Rose around £25 million, and are looking to bring in a long-term replacement in Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon before tomorrow’s deadline.
The former Leeds United left-back has been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton in the past, while Newcastle United were said to be keen of recent.
However, it doesn’t seem he will be leaving Tottenham in the coming hours, and he will now look to reintegrate himself back into manager Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI plans.