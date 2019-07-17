Report: Danny Rose has been left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia

According to The Telegraph, England international left-back Danny Rose will not travel with the Tottenham Hotspur squad for the club’s pre-season tour in Asia.
The 29-year-old will stay behind in England with a view to him being sold, and he has reacted very professionally to manager Mauricio Pochettino’s decision as there has been no falling out between the player and club.
Rose, who is valued at around £25 million and still has two years left on his current contract, has been granted a longer break than many of his England international team-mates, and will be fully part of first team squad for the start of next season if acceptable offers don’t come in for him.
The Englishman is still very much on top of his game, but he remains open to leaving Tottenham, although it remains to be seen if any of the trio – Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton – that once expressed interest in his services will return.
Spurs are lining up potential replacements despite already having Ben Davies available, and it will be interesting to see which club will snap Rose up.
The former Leeds United full-back will most likely not be short of suitors following the latest development, and big clubs outside England could also come calling after Napoli moved to sign right-back Kieran Trippier.