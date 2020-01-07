Report: Danny Drinkwater is close to signing for Aston Villa

According to Gregg Evans of the Athletic, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is close to signing for Aston Villa in the January transfer window.
The 29-year-old, who won the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2015-16, has struggled badly since moving to Chelsea in 2017 for a fee in the region of £35 million.
He has made just 12 Premier League appearances for the Blues, while his loan spell at Burnley has turned into a disaster as well.
Danny Drinkwater is close to signing for #avfc
— Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) January 7, 2020
According to reports from Sky Sports, the midfielder, who is on £110k-per-week wages, will return to training with Chelsea this morning, after his loan spell was cut short.
Although Villa need to bolster other areas of the pitch following the season-ending injuries to Wesley and Tom Heaton, signing a midfielder is also a priority for Dean Smith.
The Express reported that Villa won’t be willing to pay Drinkwater’s £110,000-a-week wages. Chelsea want his wages to be paid in full for them to allow him to leave on loan.
However, the Athletic are now reporting that Drinkwater is close to joining for Villa. He will get regular games, no doubt, and it is up to the player now to resurrect his career.
The Telegraph are now reporting that Drinkwater is set to undergo a medical at Aston Villa today. Villa are eager to fill the void left by John McGinn’s injury, and are giving him another chance to kickstart his career.