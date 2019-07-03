Report: Daniel Levy was negotiating to sign Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso at the same time he was wrapping up Tanguy Ndombele deal

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy was negotiating to bring in Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis at the same time he wrapped up the £63 million club-record deal for France international Tanguy Ndombele on Tuesday morning.
The North London club announced on Tuesday evening that a move for the Frenchman from Lyon has been sealed, and he has penned a six-year deal.
Spurs already signed Leeds United winger Jack Clarke for £8.5 million on Monday before loaning him back to the Elland Road, and could soon seal their third deal of the summer in the coming days.
Lo Celso’s Copa America campaign with Argentina ended few hours ago following a 2-0 loss to Brazil in the semi-finals, and the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is expected to become a Tottenham player anytime soon with Levy working hard to get a deal over the line.
The 23-year-old moved to Spain last summer initially on a loan deal before Betis triggered the option to buy in April 2019 for just under £20 million.
Manchester United are also keen on the Argentine, who scored 16 goals in 46 games last term, but he prefers a move to Tottenham for obvious reasons.
Betis have included a release clause in Lo Celso’s contract worth £88 million, and are keen to receive a fee as close to that as possible.
It remains to be seen if Spurs are keen to break their club-record transfer fees twice in the same window, but Levy is working tirelessly to make something happen, and a move seems to be on the cards.