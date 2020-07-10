Report: Daniel Levy has been taken aback by Eric Dier’s wage demands

Eric Dier has a contract at Tottenham Hotspur till 2021, and Spurs are reportedly keen to extend his deal at the club.

The Tottenham midfielder has struggled with his fitness and injuries in the past 12 months. He is now playing regularly again and has managed 18 appearances for Spurs this season.





Dier has done well playing as a central defender under Jose Mourinho. Last month Fabrizio Romano claimed that Spurs are in talks with Dier over a new deal and that he is close to signing a new contract.

However, according to reports from Daily Mail, the Tottenham Hierarchy has been left stunned by Dier’s wage demands.

The England international currently earns £60k-per-week at Spurs, and he is looking to double his salary.

Despite the fact that the 26-year-old has forged a strong relationship with Jose Mourinho, club chairman Daniel Levy has been taken aback by his wage expectations.

The report claims that the player wants the rise to bring him in line with others in the squad, although Spurs feel that such demands in the post-coronavirus era are unrealistic.

Dier would like to remain in North London, and Mourinho is hopeful that a deal can be reached. He has been handed a four-match ban and fined £40,000 by the Football Association for confronting a fan in March.