Report: Daniel Levy annoyed Christian Eriksen waited until he was in Denmark before commenting on his future

According to The Sun, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be annoyed Christian Eriksen waited until he was out of the club’s jurisdiction before making comments on his future.
The Denmark international told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet he wants to leave the North London club for Real Madrid having been tight-lipped about his next move for the majority of the campaign in England.
Eriksen made it clear nine months ago he was happy to stay at Tottenham, but he has since refused to sign a contract extension, with just a year left on his current deal.
Spurs have slapped £80 million on his head, and it remains to be seen if Madrid are willing to meet such price tag having agreed to pay £88.5 million for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.
The 27-year-old is hoping to engineer a cut-price £40 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but it’s unlikely that Levy will allow him leave on the cheap despite spending just £11 million on his signature in 2013.
Eriksen hasn’t ruled out staying at Tottenham and he could decide to run down his contract.
He has turned down their £150,000-a-week offer, which is more than double the £70,000 he currently earns, and Spurs might have to increase it if they return to the negotiations table.
Levy knows he risks losing the midfielder for nothing next summer, and it will be interesting to see if he will be willing to take such huge gamble.