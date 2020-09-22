Report: Daniel James will not leave Manchester United for Leeds United

Manchester United winger Daniel James will not join Leeds United in the summer transfer window, according to The Manchester Evening News.

It has been reported that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is ‘a huge admirer’ of James, but the winger will stay at United, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers him part of his plan for the 2020-21 campaign.





The Daily Star had earlier reported that Leeds are planning to make a loan move for the 22-year-old winger if United consider him surplus to requirements this season, as covered by Sportslens here.

Stats from last season

According to WhoScored, James made 26 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for United last season, and he scored three goals and provided six assists, with the winger having joined the Red Devils from Swansea City in the Championship in the summer of 2019.

The Wales international made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League last season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Moving on