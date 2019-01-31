Report: Daniel James undergoing medical at Leeds United

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 14:34 pm), Swansea City winger Daniel James is undergoing his medical at Leeds United ahead of the move.
The 21-year-old winger has been Leeds’ first choice target this month, and after going through a long process of negotiation that took several twists and turns, the youngster seems to be on his way to Elland Road.
Leeds were willing to pay a fee around £5 million plus add ons for the Wales international, but Swansea were reluctant to sell him at that price.
However, Swansea failed to keep hold of him after the player told Swansea’s owners he wants to leave the club.
Leeds will sign the Wales international on loan for the rest of the season, with an obligation to make the move permanent if the Yorkshire club are promoted to the Premier League.
According to reports from BBC Sports, Leeds will pay a loan fee of around £2m, while the permanent transfer fee could be worth more than £10m including add-ons.
James will become the third signing in January should the deal go through, following the arrivals of Kiko Casilla and Mateusz Bogusz.