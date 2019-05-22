Report: Daniel James’ Manchester United transfer on hold after father’s sudden death

According to The Sun, Manchester United have told Swansea City winger Daniel James to take as much time as he needs to come in terms with his father’s sudden demise, putting his proposed £20million transfer to Old Trafford on hold.
The Wales international was set to complete the move this week and become manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first summer signing, but the tragedy means a deal will be rightly delayed.
James caught the attention of the Red Devils after an impressive campaign during the second-half of the Championship season, and the club are convinced he has what it takes to improve their attack.
The father of the 21-year-old had been ill, but nobody in the family expected him to pass away so suddenly, and the youngster has been dealt a huge psychological blow as a result.
James’ late dad watched him make his Wales debut on TV in Albania in last November’s 1-0 loss, and both of them would have been looking forward to him watching him make his United debut.
The Red Devils are looking to boost their squad after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, and after failing to get their hands on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, largely due to their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the Welsh youngster was identified as an option.