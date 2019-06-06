Report: Daniel James given permission to leave Wales camp to undergo Manchester United medical today

According to The Sun, Swansea City winger Daniel James has been given permission to leave Wales camp to undergo his Manchester United medicals today.
The 21-year-old is set to become manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer, and the £15 million switch was only delayed due to the demise of the player’s father.
United rightly gave James the needed time to mourn, but he has since linked up with Ryan Giggs’ side in their base near Chester for their Euros 2020 qualification double-header against Croatia and Hungary.
James caught the attention of the Red Devils after an impressive campaign during the second-half of the 2018-19 Championship season, and the manager is convinced he has what it takes to improve his side’s attack.
United were earlier keen on Borussia Dortmund winger and England international Jadon Sancho, but their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League have made them unattractive to a lot of transfer targets.
Solskjaer wants young and hungry players as he looks to rebuild the squad for next term, and after scoring five goals and assisting another seven in 38 games for the Swans, the Welsh “Messi” could end up being a great acquisition.