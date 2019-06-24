Report: Daniel James’ Manchester United arrival has boosted ticket sales for AC Milan friendly

Manchester United face AC Milan on August 3rd in Cardiff, Wales during their pre-season tour, and summer signing Daniel James has got lots of Welsh fans ready to come cheer him on.
The former Swansea City winger became manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s earlier this month after completing a £15 million switch, and is already making an impact in terms of sales.
As reported by The Sun’s assistant sports news editor Phil Cadden, ticket sales for the Milan game have increased from 25,000 to 45,000 since his signing, and James surely has a lot of supporters from his country coming to see him play for one of the biggest clubs on the planet.
Arrival of Dan James at Manchester United has boosted ticket sales for club friendly against AC Milan in Cardiff. 25k to 45k since his signing. Bottom two tiers sold out and £25 top tier tickets now on sale for August 3 game.
The 21-year-old scored just four goals in 33 Championship games for Swansea last term, but it was enough to earn him a move to Old Trafford given his huge talents and potential.
Solskjaer wants to rebuild his squad and is keen to recruit quality homegrown youngsters capable of becoming stars at United.
James fits the bill perfectly, and all eyes will be on him next season as he attempts to force his way into the Red Devils’ star-studded attack.