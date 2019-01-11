Report: Crystal Palace weighing up move for Wolves target Josh Maja

Earlier this month Sunderland suffered a massive blow after the club owner confirmed that exciting young striker Josh Maja will not be signing a new contract.
The club offered him seven times his current wage package to persuade him to stay at the club, but the 20-year-old has refused to commit his future at the League One club.
Sunderland will be actively looking to offload the highly rated young striker who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.
There have been interest from Everton, Cardiff, and Tottenham from time to time, but it seems Crystal Palace and Wolves remain the two clubs that are seriously interested in signing him.
According to Ed Aarons, the Guardian journalist, Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman will watch Sunderland’s Josh Maja on Saturday as the Eagles are considering making an approach for the striker.
Premier League newcomer Wolves are also in the hunt with the Daily Mail reporting that Nuno Espirito Santo sees Maja as a good option for the number nine role.