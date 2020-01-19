Report: Crystal Palace weighing up move for Jamal Lewis

Crystal Palace find themselves in the top half of the Premier League table and are punching well above their weight this season.
While the Eagles have done exceedingly well in keeping Wilfried Zaha at the club despite interest in him from heavyweight Premier League clubs, Roy Hodgson has been largely left frustrated with lack of signings this month.
Signing a right-back is a priority for Palace, but they’ve struggled to broker a deal for Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham Hotspur so far. It seems, Palace are looking to sign a left-back as well, following injuries to Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp.
According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog; 21:07), the Eagles are weighing up a move for Norwich defender Jamal Lewis.
Jairo Riedewald has been operating at left-back, and he has done a decent job so far. However, Hodgson is still looking to add another player in that position and has earmarked the 21-year-old youngster for that role.
The youngster has made 13 Premier League starts this season, and is a highly exciting young talent. He looked particularly good in Norwich’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham, while he also looked composed for Northern Ireland against the Netherlands in November.