Report: Crystal Palace want Yannick Carrasco on loan in January

According to reports from Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are looking to sign Yannick Carrasco in January.
The report claims that the Eagles are in talks to sign the Belgian winger on loan from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
Carrasco joined Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £20m in 2015 from Monaco, but failed to make a huge impact for the La Liga club.
The 26-year-old joined Dalian Yifang in February 2018. He has scored 24 goals in 52 appearances for the Chinese club.
Palace are yet to reach an agreement with Carrasco but there are indications that the winger is keen to leave China.
Carrasco is a top-class player and he is looking to play in Europe once again. However, it is unclear whether he will be looking to join Palace.
Palace have gone five Premier League games without a win, and Roy Hodgson is desperate to bolster his squad in January.
Carrasco on loan would be an exciting signing for Palace, but whether the Premier League side can agree a deal for him remains to be seen.