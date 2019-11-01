Report: Crystal Palace want Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan

According to reports from The Sun, Crystal Palace are interested in signing exciting Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster on loan during the January transfer window.
The 19-year-old striker is also wanted by Championship clubs Bristol City and Swansea City. The report claims that clubs in Germany are also showing interest in signing him on a temporary deal.
Brewster is a highly-rated young talent who has all the potential to play regularly for the Reds senior team.
Although he is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, the youngster has started in both the Carabao Cup matches – against MK Dons and Arsenal – for the Reds.
Palace are looking to sign an out-and-out striker in January, and the Eagles believe that Brewster can compete with players like Jordan Ayew, Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke.
Smart signing
Brewster is a highly-talented young striker and he would be a smart signing for Roy Hodgson’s side.
Liverpool have enough depth in their squad, and it is unlikely that he would be needed in the first-team squad this season.
Jurgen Klopp can afford to send him on loan to Palace as Brewster will get exposure to the Premier League. However, the Reds must get the assurance that the youngster will not be wasted on the bench.