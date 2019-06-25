Report: Crystal Palace want Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet

According to reports from London Evening Standard, Crystal Palace are weighing up a move to sign Simon Mignolet from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
Crystal Palace signed Vicente Guaita last summer, but Roy Hodgson is still looking to add depth and quality in that area.
The report claims that the former Reds boss is planning a move for the Belgian shot-stopper who could be tempted to leave the Anfield club in search of regular football.
Mignolet dropped down the pecking order behind Alisson, and the 21-cap Belgian would surely like to move on this summer.
Palace are interested in signing him and the Eagles are ready to pay around £8million to secure his signature.
Mignolet has a wealth of Premier League experience and is a fantastic keeper. He did a decent job for Liverpool and has made over 200 appearances for the club.
Surely, he is more than capable of being the first choice goalkeeper at Palace.