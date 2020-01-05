Report: Crystal Palace want Everton misfit Cenk Tosun in January

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are showing keen interest in signing Everton flop Cenk Tosun in the January transfer window.
The Eagles are likely to face competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa for the signature of the Turkish striker who has dropped down the pecking order at the Merseyside club.
All the three clubs are looking to bolster their forward line-up and could make a move for Tosun this month.
Time to move on?
Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas in the January transfer window of 2018 for a transfer fee of £27 million. He was a big hit at the Turkish club and was expected to be a star at the Merseyside club.
However, Tosun has failed to live up to expectations and has struggled to cement a regular starting place. Despite the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, his situation has not improved as the Italian prefers to start with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
With Moise Kean and Richarlison also available for Ancelotti, Tosun could be sold in January if Everton get a good offer.
Crystal Palace badly need to sign a striker having managed just nine goals at Selhurst Park this season. Likewise, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will be looking to add a new striker with the likes of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron under-performing and Dwight Gayle nowhere to be seen near the first team.