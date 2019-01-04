Report: Crystal Palace submit offer for Everton forward Oumar Niasse

According to reports from Senegalese outlet WIWSport, Crystal Palace have tabled an offer worth £6.3million to sign Everton striker Oumar Niasse in the January transfer window.
The Eagles are on the lookout for a new striker. They were heavily linked with a move to Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke, but it appears they have changed their mind.
Palace seems to have moved quickly and submitted a seven-figure bid for Niasse, who has been left completely frozen by Marco Silva.
The 28-year-old has managed just 58 minutes of Premier League action all season. Silva has used Richarlison as the club’s centre-forward in recent months which means Niasse has dropped down the pecking order behind Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Niasse has just 39 appearances in all competitions since his move from Russia in January 2016, and it seems Palace are looking to end his nightmare spell for the Merseyside club.
Everton paid £13.5million to sign Niasse when Roberto Martinez was in charge, but his value has reduced. The move makes sense for all parties involved.