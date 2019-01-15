Report: Crystal Palace set to sign Lucas Perri

According to reports from The Guardian, Crystal Palace “are in the process” to sign Lucas Perri from Sao Paulo in the January transfer window.
Palace are struggling with goalkeeping problems at the moment. Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey are both injured at the moment, while 39-year-old Julian Speroni has not played a match since December 2017.
Guita suffered a calf strain during Palace’s 2-1 defeat against Watford last week. Hennessey suffered a quad muscle-injury to his kicking leg and could be ruled out for a month.
Perri is considered a player of considerable potential and Palace are looking to sign him on loan with a view to making a permanent move in the summer.
The report claims that the 21-year-old will join the Eagles and will remain till the end of the season. Fiorentina were interested in signing him as well, but it seems Palace have moved quickly to secure a deal for him. The paperwork regarding the deal is expected to be concluded within next week.
Palace have already negotiated an option with the Brazilian club to secure him on a more long-term basis for around £3.3m in the summer.
Roy Hodgson’s side find themselves 14th in the Premier League table with 22 points, just four points above the drop zone.