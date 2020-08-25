Report: Crystal Palace set to beat West Ham United to the signing of QPR’s Eberechi Eze

According to The Daily Telegraph, Crystal Palace are set to beat the likes of West Ham United and Fulham to the signature of Queens Park Rangers forward Eberechi Eze.

The Eagles are paying an initial £16 million for the signature of the England youth international, with an additional £4 million to be paid in add-ons.





Eze, 22, could be a Palace player in the next two days, and he will help bring much-needed attacking firepower to Roy Hodgson’s side given their struggles in front of goal last term.

The QPR star ended last campaign with 14 goals and eight assists in 46 Championship games, and he will be keen to prove himself in the top-flight having long dreamed of playing there.

Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion were also linked with Eze, but long-term admirers Palace have won the race for his signature.

Back in July, the Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed that West Ham were leading the chase for the versatile forward, with boss David Moyes in attendance as he scored during his side’s 4-3 win over Millwall, but the haven’t followed up their interest with a firm bid as his asking price put them off.

While the Hammers are missing out on a talented youngster, Palace are about to land one of the best players in the land for themselves, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running at Selhurst Park.