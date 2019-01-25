Blog Competitions English Premier League Report: Crystal Palace made offer to sign Everton striker Cenk Tosun

Report: Crystal Palace made offer to sign Everton striker Cenk Tosun

25 January, 2019 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Everton


Crystal Palace are desperate to bolster their attacking department in the January transfer window, and it seems Roy Hodgson has come up with an excellent transfer plan.

According to reports from Turkish outlet Hurriyet, Crystal Palace have made an offer to sign Cenk Tosun from Everton, in the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Turkish international is keen on a move to join the London club as well.

Signing a striker remains key for the Eagles, and Tosun would be a fantastic addition to their squad.

The former Besiktas striker has dropped down the pecking order at the club, with Marco Silva preferring Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of him.

He has started in only six games in the Premier League this season and has scored two goals.

Everton paid £27million to sign Tosun a year ago, but Silva is keen to offload him.

Tosun could be tempted to join Palace in search of regular football. Palace could look to sign him on loan, with a view to a permanent move in the summer, although a permanent transfer between the two sides cannot be completely ruled out either.

Arsenal vs Manchester United injury update & predicted starting line-ups
Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com