Report: Crystal Palace join the race to sign Rangers target Jake Hastie

Glasgow Rangers are heavily interested in bringing Jack Hastie to Ibrox during the summer transfer window, but they face strong competition from Crystal Palace.
According to reports from the Express, the Eagles have expressed an interest in signing the Motherwell winger. The Gers have been strongly linked with a move for Hastie, but it seems Palace haven’t given up.
The 19-year-old winger has shone for Motherwell since returning from a loan spell at Alloa Athletic in January. He has been in terrific form lately, having scored five goals in nine Premiership games, and his impressive performance has not gone unnoticed.
The Sun reported last week that the Rangers seemingly have won the race for his signature, as they were set to snap him up on a pre-contract agreement. His contract is due to expire in the summer.
However, it seems, the Gers could face strong competition from the Premier League outfit.
Palace sent scouts to watch Hastie in action during Motherwell’s 3-0 derby win against Hamilton at the weekend, where he scored twice.
Rangers are still in prime position to sign him, but the Ibrox outfit can’t sit back and relax.