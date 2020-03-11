Report: Crystal Palace interested in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi

According to The Express, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Palace wanted the Belgium International striker in January as well, but the Eagles were not willing to pay the £45 million transfer fee that Chelsea were demanding for the 26-year-old.
The Blues are ready to listen to offers for the former Marseille striker, but Palace will not pay £45m this summer, according to the report.
The report has added that Batshuayi has told his friends that he wants to stay in London should he leave Chelsea this summer.
Stats
Batshuayi has been on the books of Chelsea since 2016 when he joined from French club Marseille, but the 26-year-old striker has failed to establish himself as a regular in the Blues’ first team.
The Belgium international has had loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Palace in recent years.
So far this season, the 26-year-old has made one start and 15 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Blues, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.
According to WhoScored, the striker has scored three goals in two EFL Cup ties, one goal in two FA Cup games and one goal in 85 Champions League minutes for Frank Lampard’s side this campaign.