Report: Crystal Palace identify Tottenham target Max Aarons to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 13:58 pm), Crystal Palace are lining up their replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The 21-year-old is all set to leave the London club this summer after Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign the Crystal Palace defender.
The report claims that Red Devils have offered Wan-Bissaka a long-term contract and wages of up to £80,000 a week in a deal worth up to £50m.
The highly-rated defender will travel for a medical imminently before going on holiday.
Palace will now turn their attention towards signing his replacement. The Mirror reports that the Eagles have identified Max Aarons and Atalanta’s Timothy Castagne as possible options.
Aarons is a highly rated young defender who has made a name for himself with his performances in the Championship for Norwich.
According to reports from Football London, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to secure the services of Aarons.
Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club, and Spurs see him as a potential candidate to replace the England international.
However, Palace can use a chunk of Wan-Bissaka’s hefty transfer fee to lure the 19-year-old defender to Selhurst Park this summer.