Report: Crystal Palace eye triple swoop including Jean-Kevin Augustin

Crystal Palace are expected to remain busy on the transfer deadline day as they are reportedly planning to make three signings.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the Eagles are lining up a bid for Jean-Kevin Augustin to add to their attacking options provided Wilfried Zaha leaves the club.
Zaha has been targeted by Everton and the Ivory Coast winger has even handed in a transfer request at the club yesterday.
The 22-year-old is on standby to fly to London in case a last-minute deal is agreed for Zaha.
Augustin has been reportedly chased by Aston Villa this summer, but it seems Villa have pulled the plug on the deal. He would cost around £15m.
The Sun has reported earlier today that Palace are in talks to sign Olympiacos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui.
Roy Hodgson is looking to sign the Norway international as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka who joined Manchester United earlier this summer.
And finally, According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace and Southampton are keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur full back Kyle Walker-Peters today.
The 22-year-old has come up through the Spurs ranks, and he is likely to play regular games this season following the departure of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid.