Report: Crystal Palace eye move for Newcastle United midfielder Mo Diame

According to reports from the Daily Star, Premier League duo – Crystal Palace and Brighton – are considering making a move to sign Mo Diame from Newcastle United in the summer.
Diame joined the Magpies from Hull City for a reported fee of £3.5 million three years ago. The Senegal international has a contract at the club till the end of the season, and he is facing an uncertain future on Tyneside.
The 31-year-old will become a free agent in the summer, and there won’t be any shortage of admirers for his signature. Ideally, Diame wants to continue at St James’ Park, but Newcastle are not willing to offer him a two-year contract extension.
Clubs in Spain, Italy and Turkey have already registered interest in signing the midfielder, and Crystal Palace and Brighton have also joined the list.
The report claims that both Palace and Brighton are keen to sign the vastly experienced midfielder, who started 21 Premier League games for Newcastle this season.