Report: Crystal Palace eye move for James McCarthy on loan

According to reports from the Daily Mail, James McCarthy could leave Everton for Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on loan, in the January transfer window.
The 41-cap Republic of Ireland international is yet to make an appearance for Everton since breaking his leg in a collision with Salomon Rondon, 12 months ago.
He is not in Marco Silva’s first team plans at the moment, with the Everton boss preferring the partnership of Idrissa Gueye and Andre Gomes in the centre of the park.
McCarthy is now fully fit and Palace are looking to sign him on loan for the rest of the season.
There is also interest from West Ham, but a move to Palace on a short term deal would be ideal for him.
He will get regular games under Roy Hodgson, and in the process can get his career back on track.
Palace are fighting for survival this season, and McCarthy (if fully fit) would be a fantastic signing for them.