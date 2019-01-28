Report: Crystal Palace eye move for Gary Cahill

According to reports from The Sun, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, in the January transfer window.
The 33-year-old is a vastly experienced defender who has won the Premier League title twice, and the Champions League and the Europa League once each with Chelsea.
The England international has struggled for regular games this season, and has dropped down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri.
Cahill has a contract with the Blues till the end of the season, which means he will be available on a bargain deal this month.
The Sun reported that the Fulham are looking to secure the services of the former Aston Villa central defender.
However, the Eagles are keen on persuading the England international to move to Selhurst Park. They would like to take him on loan for the rest of the season, but both sides are open to a deal beyond that.
Cahill is a very good player and even at his age, he can prove to be a handy bargain signing.