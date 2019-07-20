Report: Crystal Palace eye move for Everton midfielder James McCarthy

According to reports from Liverpool Echo, Crystal Palace have lodged their interest in signing Everton midfielder James McCarthy.
The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park, and he is expected to leave the club this summer.
The Republic of Ireland international wanted to leave the club during the January transfer window, but Marco Silva blocked his move at that time.
However, Everton are now willing to sell the midfielder who is on £50k-per-week wages at the club.
McCarthy joined Everton in 2013 from Wigan Athletic and has made over 130 appearances for the Merseyside club in all competitions.
It is really unfortunate that his career at Everton has been ravaged by serious injuries, appearing only in 17 Premier League games in his last three seasons.
However, he has recovered fully from a double leg break in early 2018, and could join Premier League rivals Palace this summer.
Everton value McCarthy at around £10m but Palace are trying to snap the player up for less. It remains to be seen whether they can agree a deal for him in the coming days.