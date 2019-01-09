Report: Crystal Palace eye move for £50m-rated Tammy Abraham

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 08:12), Crystal Palace want to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old joined Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, and has been enjoying a superb campaign. He has scored 16 times in 20 appearances on loan for the Championship promotion-chasers.
Premier League club Wolves were trying to sign him on loan, but Abraham does not want to go anywhere else on another loan this month.
He returned to training at Villa on Tuesday after snubbing a loan switch to Wolves.
Crystal Palace are currently six points above the drop zone after scoring just 19 goals in their 21 league games this season. Roy Hodgson is desperate to add firepower to his ranks in January, and could move for Abraham.
The Eagles are hopeful that Abraham would be interested in returning to London. At this moment, it looks difficult for Palace to lure him away, given the player doesn’t want another loan spell during the middle of the campaign.
Furthermore, Chelsea have reportedly slapped a £50million price tag on Abraham, making it almost impossible for either Wolves or Palace to sign the striker.