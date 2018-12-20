Report: Crystal Palace confident of signing Victor Moses – West Ham and Wolves in the hunt

Crystal Palace are “confident” of signing their former player Victor Moses in the January transfer, according to reports from the London Evening Standard.
The report claims that Premier League rivals West Ham and Wolves are also monitoring his situation, but Palace are confident of bringing Moses back to Selhurst Park.
The 28-year-old spent three seasons at Palace before joining Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window of 2010.
The Nigerian was a key player under Antonio Conte, but he is not in Maurizio Sarri’s plans. He has made just five appearances for Chelsea this term, and the Blues are ready to sell him when the January transfer window opens.
Moses is a versatile midfielder who can play in all three attacking midfield positions upfront. Under Conte, he played in the right wing back role, and did a fantastic job.
The Nigeria international won the Premier League title in 2016-17 under Conte, and won FA Cup and Europa League title as well with the Blues.